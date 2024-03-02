Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,700 shares, a decrease of 44.5% from the January 31st total of 657,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,647.0 days.
Akzo Nobel Price Performance
AKZOF opened at $73.58 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $63.60 and a 12-month high of $85.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.53.
About Akzo Nobel
