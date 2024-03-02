Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,700 shares, a decrease of 44.5% from the January 31st total of 657,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,647.0 days.

Akzo Nobel Price Performance

AKZOF opened at $73.58 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $63.60 and a 12-month high of $85.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.53.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings. The company also provides performance coatings that protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

