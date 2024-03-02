AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Short Interest Update

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AGL Energy Stock Performance

AGLXY stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.42. AGL Energy has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $8.20.

AGL Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.0988 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other essential services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in retailing of electricity, gas, broadband, mobile, voice, solar, and energy products and services; and operates power generation portfolio and other assets including coal, gas and renewable generation, natural gas storage and production, and development projects.

