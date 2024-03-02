First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Hits New 12-Month High at $102.70

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $102.70 and last traded at $102.64, with a volume of 1400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.00.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.32. The company has a market capitalization of $929.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FPX. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 19,069 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $277,000.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

