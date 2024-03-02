Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $268.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $265.00 to $268.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LOW. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an average rating to an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $248.67.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $244.73 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $245.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.44. The company has a market capitalization of $140.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,964,000 after purchasing an additional 303,575 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 15,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,669,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

