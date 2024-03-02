US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Declares Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:UTRE)

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1596 per share on Tuesday, March 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of UTRE opened at $48.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.91. US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $50.47.

About US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF

The US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (UTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 3-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-year tenor on the yield curve.

