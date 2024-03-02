CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Up 11.7 %

Shares of CEU opened at C$4.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$2.30 and a 12 month high of C$4.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.73.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of C$553.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$538.23 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.5945166 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.34.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Richard Lee Baxter sold 325,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.29, for a total value of C$1,071,862.26. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

