Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.445 per share by the technology company on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Dell Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 18.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 31.5 %

Shares of DELL opened at $124.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.40. The firm has a market cap of $88.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $131.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.52% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Loop Capital began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.19.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 263.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

