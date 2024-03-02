Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Valhi has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.1% annually over the last three years. Valhi has a dividend payout ratio of 6.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

VHI stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. Valhi has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $380.22 million, a P/E ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Valhi from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHI. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Valhi by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 204,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valhi by 15.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Valhi by 18.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 25,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Valhi by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valhi by 308.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 57,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 43,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

