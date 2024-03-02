Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.445 per share by the technology company on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Dell Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 18.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 31.5 %

Shares of DELL stock opened at $124.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.24 and its 200 day moving average is $73.40. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $131.06.

Insider Activity

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.52% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $18,992,666.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,337,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 263.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.19.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

