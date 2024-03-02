Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

Royal Gold has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 23 years. Royal Gold has a payout ratio of 32.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Royal Gold to earn $4.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $105.65 on Friday. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $147.82. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 39.53%. The firm had revenue of $152.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $52,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,897.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Royal Gold by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Royal Gold by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RGLD. National Bank Financial raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.56.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

