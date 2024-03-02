Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) COO James R. Lowry Sells 9,754 Shares

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) COO James R. Lowry sold 9,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $301,691.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $31.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $31.62.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $568.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.26 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JHG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 486.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Janus Henderson Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, CLSA upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.93.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

