Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Increased to $99.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $73.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CELH. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group increased their price target on Celsius from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.97.

Celsius Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $79.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.65 and a 200 day moving average of $58.69. Celsius has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $85.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 102.51 and a beta of 1.87.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.77 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Paul H. Storey sold 3,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $196,704.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,612,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $2,015,198.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,603,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,354,054.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul H. Storey sold 3,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $196,704.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,612,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,099,058 shares of company stock worth $51,603,269. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 27.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1.6% in the second quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 3.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 19.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Stories

