Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vertex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Vertex from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Vertex from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.78.

Shares of Vertex stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.73. Vertex has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38.

In related news, CFO John R. Schwab sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $663,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,039.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 21,696 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $638,079.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,797,134 shares in the company, valued at $52,853,710.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,272 shares of company stock worth $4,996,570. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,555,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,673,000 after acquiring an additional 637,075 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,651,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,454,000 after purchasing an additional 404,550 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,632,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,661,000 after purchasing an additional 345,005 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 1,517.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,244,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,832,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,311,000 after purchasing an additional 452,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

