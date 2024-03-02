Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Wedbush

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.67.

NASDAQ XENE opened at $46.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.38. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $27.99 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.12. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $447,120.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,350,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,645,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,420 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,666,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,007,000 after purchasing an additional 766,666 shares in the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $31,339,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,728,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,032,000 after buying an additional 677,057 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

