NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Barclays

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities cut NetApp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetApp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NetApp from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.47.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP opened at $105.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp has a 12-month low of $59.73 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 111.25%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 618.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 47,559 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 40,936 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 952 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 282,536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

