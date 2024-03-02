Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 22,649 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 8,326.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,649 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7,457.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $98.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $76.34 and a twelve month high of $98.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.14.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.