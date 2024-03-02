Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 57,770 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,770 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.83.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.0806 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Further Reading

