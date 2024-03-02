Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.95 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 343.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 21.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Trading Up 2.1 %

IQV opened at $252.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.21 and its 200-day moving average is $213.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $252.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQV

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.