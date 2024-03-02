Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $17.38 Million in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,010,231 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $17,376,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Regions Financial by 929.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,834,000 after acquiring an additional 966,768 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Regions Financial by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on RF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.12.

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:RF opened at $18.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.62. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $23.58.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

