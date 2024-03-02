Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,622 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of NICE worth $17,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NICE in the first quarter worth $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NICE during the third quarter valued at $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in NICE during the second quarter valued at $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NICE by 329.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in NICE by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NICE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NICE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NICE from $238.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.55.

NICE Price Performance

Shares of NICE opened at $248.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $149.54 and a twelve month high of $253.00. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. NICE had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.