Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,622 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of NICE worth $17,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NICE in the first quarter worth $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NICE during the third quarter valued at $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in NICE during the second quarter valued at $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NICE by 329.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in NICE by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NICE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NICE from $238.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.55.
NICE Price Performance
Shares of NICE opened at $248.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $149.54 and a twelve month high of $253.00. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. NICE had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NICE Company Profile
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NICE
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- What is a Special Dividend?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.