Mutual Advisors LLC Takes $599,000 Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth $131,663,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new position in Kellanova in the 1st quarter worth about $87,611,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kellanova by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,990,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,485 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Kellanova by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,890,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kellanova by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $4,192,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,320,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,873,438,403.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 855,800 shares of company stock worth $46,770,248. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $54.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.66. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $72.30.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on K. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson began coverage on Kellanova in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

