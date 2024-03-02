Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:NBXG)

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXGGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of NBXG opened at 11.98 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 1-year low of 9.31 and a 1-year high of 11.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of 10.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 12.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

