Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Stock Position Reduced by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,582,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498,966 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.58% of Under Armour worth $17,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UAA. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UAA. Evercore ISI began coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.72. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $10.15.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

