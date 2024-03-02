Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Decreases Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,266 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.32% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $18,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,024,000 after buying an additional 1,414,485 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at $38,273,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at $28,584,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 68.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 635,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,534,000 after purchasing an additional 258,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at $14,719,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 15,000 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $1,442,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,417,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,248,203.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 51,040 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $4,966,702.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,907,271 shares in the company, valued at $185,596,541.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 15,000 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $1,442,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,417,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,248,203.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,503 shares of company stock valued at $24,841,663 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

NYSE:MSM opened at $100.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.96. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.99 and a 52-week high of $105.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.47 and a 200 day moving average of $98.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.02.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.46%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

