Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Reduces Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790,229 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $18,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.64. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 68.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 108.69% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.96.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

