Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 896,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,875,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.42% of Flowers Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 206.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,286,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,823,000 after buying an additional 11,637,370 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth $38,880,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 73.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,383,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,211 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,165,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,235,000 after purchasing an additional 988,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 14.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,464,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,773,000 after purchasing an additional 694,882 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FLO opened at $22.24 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $29.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $22.34.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.42%. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 158.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FLO

Insider Activity at Flowers Foods

In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian acquired 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,670,125.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian acquired 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,670,125.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO R Steve Kinsey purchased 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $39,978.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 399,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,973,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Flowers Foods

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.