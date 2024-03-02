Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 383,407 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 753.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 434,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383,407 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Evergy were worth $22,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Evergy by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Evergy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Evergy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of EVRG opened at $49.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.56. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $63.93.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

