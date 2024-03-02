iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 431.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $243.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $172.04 and a 52-week high of $243.70.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.