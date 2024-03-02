Synovus Financial Corp Buys 198 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 26,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $282.23 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $209.39 and a 52 week high of $282.41. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.15.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

