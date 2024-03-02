Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $22.78 Million Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545,525 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $22,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,955,000 after purchasing an additional 410,648 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 7,659,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,689,000 after purchasing an additional 166,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at $564,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at $641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HOG. Citigroup raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $36.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.53. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.40 and its 200 day moving average is $32.83.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $791.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.11%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.69%.

About Harley-Davidson

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.