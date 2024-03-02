Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,321 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,354,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 389,485 shares of company stock worth $106,962,712. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.61.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY stock opened at $291.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a PE ratio of 56.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.06 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $288.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

