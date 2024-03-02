Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,678 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 652,220 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,898,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,195 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1,422.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,976 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after acquiring an additional 230,750 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.3% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 595,904 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,316,000 after acquiring an additional 70,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LVS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.82.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $51.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.26 and its 200-day moving average is $49.43. The stock has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.77 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

