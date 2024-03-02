JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) to Issue Dividend of $0.38 on March 6th

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.3804 per share on Wednesday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPQ stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.21. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12,846.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,053,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,984 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,695,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,655,000 after buying an additional 417,607 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,682.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 401,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,431,000 after acquiring an additional 396,550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 140.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 595,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,857,000 after purchasing an additional 348,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 448.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,902,000 after purchasing an additional 293,167 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

