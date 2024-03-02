Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Issues Earnings Results

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C$0.08, reports. The business had revenue of C$688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$722.50 million. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.72%.

Stella-Jones Trading Down 4.6 %

SJ stock opened at C$72.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$79.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$74.13. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of C$49.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$85.77. The firm has a market cap of C$4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Stella-Jones Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is 17.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stella-Jones

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of Stella-Jones stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.32, for a total value of C$291,600.00. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SJ. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stella-Jones has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$93.57.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

