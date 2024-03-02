iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Declares $0.17 Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1703 per share on Thursday, March 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

PFF stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.57. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Arkos Global Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $232,000. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

