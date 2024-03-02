WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Issues Earnings Results

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.91 by C$0.08, reports. The company had revenue of C$3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.81 billion. WSP Global had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 3.78%.

TSE WSP opened at C$218.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$196.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$191.14. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$164.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$221.39. The company has a market cap of C$27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.72%.

WSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$215.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James raised shares of WSP Global from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$215.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$212.00 to C$234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$231.42.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

