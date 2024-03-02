WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Issues Earnings Results

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.91 by C$0.08, reports. The company had revenue of C$3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.81 billion. WSP Global had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 3.78%.
WSP Global Stock Performance
TSE WSP opened at C$218.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$196.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$191.14. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$164.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$221.39. The company has a market cap of C$27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09.
WSP Global Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.72%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WSP Global Company Profile
WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.
