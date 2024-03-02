NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Down to $112.28

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $112.28, but opened at $109.05. NetEase shares last traded at $110.27, with a volume of 946,807 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NTES. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Get NetEase alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NetEase

NetEase Price Performance

NetEase Increases Dividend

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.07. The firm has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 31.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NetEase during the second quarter valued at about $11,754,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in NetEase by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in NetEase by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

(Get Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.