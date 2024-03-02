Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Short Interest Down 60.2% in February

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,000 shares, a decrease of 60.2% from the January 31st total of 396,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 11.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bullfrog AI

In other news, CEO Vininder Singh sold 25,000 shares of Bullfrog AI stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,597,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,479,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,315 shares of company stock valued at $261,210.

Get Bullfrog AI alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bullfrog AI

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Bullfrog AI by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bullfrog AI during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Bullfrog AI in the 1st quarter valued at $511,000. 0.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bullfrog AI Stock Down 9.8 %

About Bullfrog AI

NASDAQ BFRG opened at $4.44 on Friday. Bullfrog AI has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $9.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average is $3.39.

(Get Free Report)

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bullfrog AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullfrog AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.