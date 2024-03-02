Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Gap Down to $2.26

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.26, but opened at $2.15. Cronos Group shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 1,133,826 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRON. CIBC upped their target price on Cronos Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $1.78 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

Cronos Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 84.15%. The business had revenue of $23.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.15 million. Research analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cronos Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 23.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Cronos Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 173,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 8.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Stories

