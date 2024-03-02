Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $33.01, but opened at $37.75. Montrose Environmental Group shares last traded at $38.94, with a volume of 45,173 shares.

The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $165.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.31 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 494.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter worth $57,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average of $31.08.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

