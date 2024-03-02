MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Gap Up to $8.20

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.20, but opened at $9.00. MiMedx Group shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 478,201 shares trading hands.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their target price on MiMedx Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MiMedx Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $122,320.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 401,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $125,028.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 416,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,710.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $122,320.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 401,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 113,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 372,491.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 275,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 275,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,567,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

