Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Raised to $203.00 at Truist Financial

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $187.00 to $203.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $227.05.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $221.96 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $230.65. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 68.93, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.46.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,193,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $7,520,033 in the last ninety days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 424.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

