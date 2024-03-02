GMS (NYSE:GMS) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $89.96, but opened at $86.70. GMS shares last traded at $90.06, with a volume of 40,241 shares traded.

The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.01). GMS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on GMS shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $354,350.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $354,350.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $824,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $608,136.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,479.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,073 shares of company stock worth $1,400,396 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GMS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the first quarter worth approximately $28,532,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,068,000 after buying an additional 456,692 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GMS by 3,313.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 448,643 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 392.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after buying an additional 347,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in GMS during the second quarter worth about $23,242,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.53 and its 200-day moving average is $72.61.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Further Reading

