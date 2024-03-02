Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CRO Paul S. Dickson Sells 1,580 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $19,149.60. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 309,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sunrun Stock Up 1.2 %

Sunrun stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.46. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.62.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 6.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 232,343 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 6.4% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,559 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

