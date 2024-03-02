Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 335,622 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 536.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,622 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.10% of Equity Residential worth $23,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Price Performance

EQR stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.74.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 120.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQR. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.68.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $41,384.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,454,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,346.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,280 shares of company stock worth $1,646,835 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

