Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $24.05 Million Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,590 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.46% of Timken worth $24,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TKR. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

Timken Stock Performance

Timken stock opened at $84.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $95.08. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.07.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

Timken Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.