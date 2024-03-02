Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,277 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in F5 were worth $24,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in F5 by 0.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,226 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in F5 by 6.4% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 748,118 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $120,552,000 after buying an additional 44,758 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in F5 by 24.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 470 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 15.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 518 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in F5 during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $189.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.05 and a fifty-two week high of $199.49.

Insider Activity at F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.77 million. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total value of $239,127.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total transaction of $239,127.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,249 shares of company stock valued at $927,987 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on FFIV. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

