Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 111.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 35,757 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at $93,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,375,000 after purchasing an additional 20,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 9.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,209,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,431,000 after purchasing an additional 108,359 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHOO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Steven Madden stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.45. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $45.63.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $519.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.96 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 36.52%.

Steven Madden Profile

(Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.