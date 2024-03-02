Synovus Financial Corp Takes Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 26,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,339,000 after buying an additional 316,695 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 327,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 42,532 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,870,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,944,000 after purchasing an additional 935,420 shares during the period.

Shares of SDVY opened at $33.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $33.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1844 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

