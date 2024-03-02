Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60,364 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $591,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,439,986.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $591,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,439,986.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total value of $131,357.58. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,690,142. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Northcoast Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.52.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $149.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.02. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.06 and a 12 month high of $152.55.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

